Curaleaf Settles Suit Over Psychoactive CBD Drops

By Katryna Perera (January 7, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- Cannabis giant Curaleaf has settled with an Idaho resident for $50,000 over claims that he had to go to an emergency room and suffered a host of side effects after consuming the company's CBD drops, which actually contained THC. A notice of acceptance filed Wednesday says Ayuba Agbonkhese has accepted Curaleaf's offer to allow judgment against it for $50,000, but also notes Agbonkhese plans to continue fighting to hold Curaleaf accountable for its "reckless behavior," despite his case being over. "[Agbonkhese] will continue to petition for increased government regulation of Curaleaf's operations, and for increased penalties against drug manufacturers like Curaleaf...

