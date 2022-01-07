Special Master In VMware IP Suit Exits, But Not Due To DQ Bid

By Britain Eakin (January 7, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- Densify's patent licensing unit lost a bid Friday to disqualify a special master brought on board to sort out discovery issues in its patent suit against VMware over cloud infrastructure patents, with U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark terminating the special master anyhow for case management reasons. Judge Stark's opinion rejected an argument from Cirba IP Inc. that the special master, John Shaw of Shaw Keller LLP, couldn't objectively serve in the role. After Cirba initially agreed to Shaw's appointment last January, the company later argued that a conflict existed because a partner at his firm was representing Leviton Manufacturing Co. in an unrelated...

