Citigroup Staff Must Vax, Or Get The Ax, By Mid-January

By Al Barbarino (January 7, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- Citigroup Inc.'s U.S. employees have one week to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or they will be fired in line with an October promise to can those who aren't jabbed by mid-January. Employees will be terminated if they don't submit proof of vaccination by the Jan. 14 deadline unless they have received an approved medical, religious, state or local exemption, said a person with knowledge of the matter. Citi is sticking to its guns after its head of human resources, Sara Wechter, announced the mandate in an October LinkedIn post, stating then that compliance with the vaccine mandate would be a condition...

