Mass. Appeals Panel Lets Insurers Avoid $7M TCPA Coverage

By Jasmin Jackson (January 7, 2022, 4:22 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' intermediate-level appeals court said Friday that two insurers don't have to partially cover a glassmaker's $15.8 million settlement over unsolicited junk faxes, finding that the insurers gave ample notice of exclusions regarding Telephone Consumer Protection Act violations. Two insurance companies will not have to cover their client's multimillion-dollar settlement with an automobile glass manufacturer over alleged violations of the TCPA after the Massachusetts Appeals Court reversed a lower judge's finding. (iStock Photo) In an unpublished opinion, the appellate panel reversed a lower court's finding that The Netherlands Insurance Co. and Excelsior Insurance Co. did not properly notify policyholder Precision Electronic...

