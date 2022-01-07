High Court Grapples With Impact Of Blocking Vax-Or-Test Rule

By Vin Gurrieri (January 7, 2022, 2:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appeared sharply split Friday on whether to halt the Biden administration's private employer COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing rule, with Justice Stephen Breyer questioning the wisdom of blocking the regulation as infection rates surge and Justice Samuel Alito pondering whether testing instead of requiring vaccinations was feasible. As the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on an OSHA vaccine regulation, Justice Stephen Breyer focused on the rising case numbers while Justice Samuel Alito wondered whether enough tests were available. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) In the first of two oral argument sessions Friday that dealt with Biden administration vaccine regulations, the court...

