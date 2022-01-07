Venture Firm A16Z Raises $9B For Latest Funds

By McCord Pagan (January 7, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz said Friday it's raised $9 billion to invest across three of its funds. The Silicon Valley, California-based firm, also known as a16z, said in a statement that the new cash includes $5 billion for its growth fund, $2.5 billion for its venture fund and $1.5 billion for its bio fund. In 2021, the group raised $2.2 billion for its crypto fund and $400 million for its seed fund, it added. "We see entrepreneurs every day with potential solutions ranging from a fairer creative economy to better education for low income students to cures for cancer," Andreessen...

