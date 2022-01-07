Applied Worker Wins Partial Acquittal In IP Theft Case

By Lauren Berg (January 7, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- A California federal jury in August didn't have sufficient evidence to convict a former Applied Materials employee of most of the criminal charges alleging he possessed stolen company trade secrets, a federal judge ruled Thursday, but declined to toss three of the counts. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman partially granted former Applied employee Donald Olgado's acquittal request, throwing out his conviction on eight of the 11 charges after finding that the government didn't present sufficient evidence for the jury to conclude that a trade secret existed for all the criminal charges, according to the 30-page order. Through the testimony of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS