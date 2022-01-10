Cos. Can't Beat Worker's Suit Over Faulty Fracking Parts

By Jonathan Capriel (January 10, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- A West Virginia federal judge has refused to let two companies that manufacture tools and parts used in fossil fuel drilling escape a lawsuit claiming they are partially responsible for an explosion that caused the amputation of a fracking worker's lower left leg. U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey on Friday said there are issues of fact that must be determined at trial. His order denied The Gorman-Rupp Co.'s motion for summary judgment and most of Campbell Fittings Inc.'s similarly argued bid. Both companies argued, in separate motions, that the injuries suffered by Jeffrey Blaniar — a former blender operator at...

