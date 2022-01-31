Cybersecurity Group Of The Year: DiCello Levitt

By Ben Kochman (January 31, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC convinced a California court that consumers' lost personal data has inherent value and helped keep alive litigation stemming from a ransomware attack against cloud computing provider Blackbaud Inc., earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Cybersecurity & Privacy Groups of the Year. The plaintiffs firm has doubled in size within the past year and now has 40 full-time attorneys, including privacy bar veteran David Straite, who has helped bring cases against Google, Facebook and other tech giants over the past decade. He joined the firm in May. The firm also added Sharon Cruz, a former cybercrime...

