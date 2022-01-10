Green Light On SPAC Deal Suit Puts Fiduciary Duty In Context

By Edward Micheletti, Susan Saltzstein and Sarah Runnells Martin (January 10, 2022, 7:11 PM EST) -- The Delaware Court of Chancery issued a novel decision on Jan. 3 arising from a challenge to a transaction involving a special-purpose acquisition company in In re: MultiPlan Corp. Stockholders Litigation. Applying "well-worn fiduciary principles," under Delaware law to the claims raised by stockholder plaintiffs, the Delaware chancery denied a motion to dismiss, allowing claims to proceed against a SPAC's sponsor and its directors, as well as an aiding and abetting claim against its financial adviser. Given the scope of the ruling, and the fact that the challenges raised in MultiPlan arise from common SPAC structures, practices and disclosures, the decision...

