DOL, Tenn. Officials Defeat Pandemic Benefits Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 7, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- A federal judge has thrown out a proposed class action brought by unemployed Tennesseans against the U.S. Department of Labor and state officials, saying their challenge to the Volunteer State's early termination of pandemic unemployment assistance payments had identified no violations of the law or the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. granted motions from Tennessee state officials and the Labor Department to dismiss the case in an order Thursday. The judge concluded in an accompanying memorandum opinion that the unemployed Tennesseans who had sued over the benefits had not alleged any violation of federal law or deprivation of a...

