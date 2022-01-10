Calif. Tells Justices It Has A Right To Tax Tribal Co. Cigarettes

By Dave Simpson (January 10, 2022, 7:04 PM EST) -- California should be allowed to tax the intertribal sale of cigarettes, the state told the U.S. Supreme Court Friday, urging the justices not to consider a Native American tobacco company's challenge to a Ninth Circuit finding. California Attorney General Rob Bonta asked the justices to deny Big Sandy Rancheria Enterprises' petition for a writ of certiorari, arguing, among other things, that this corporate arm of the Big Sandy Rancheria of Western Mono Indians is not itself an "Indian tribe or band." The Indian Reorganization Act "makes clear that chartered tribal corporations are distinct from the chartering tribe itself," the state said....

