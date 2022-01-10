Ellenoff Grossman Can't Escape Malpractice Claim

By Sarah Martinson (January 10, 2022, 2:10 PM EST) -- A New York federal court tossed all allegations by blockchain company RocketFuel against its former counsel Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP on Friday except for a legal malpractice claim over due diligence work on patent applications that the company obtained in an acquisition. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said in an opinion Friday that RocketFuel Blockchain Co., a subsidiary of RocketFuel Blockchain Inc. or RBI, adequately alleged that the law firm breached its duty to investigate the patents and sufficiently tied the alleged negligence to actual damages. The fact that Ellenoff Grossman investigated the patent applications before RBI, at the time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS