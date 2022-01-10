Investor Denied Fresh Win In Crypto Co. Pump-And-Dump Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (January 10, 2022, 6:58 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge has denied a summary judgment bid brought by a shareholder who accused a company purporting to be in the oil and gas, medical marijuana and cryptocurrency fields of actually running a pump-and-dump scheme, finding that the investor didn't show how a company attorney's actions caused his losses. Judge William J. Martinez of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado said in a Friday order that shareholder Adem Arslani didn't make an argument related to loss causation or point the court toward any facts that could plausibly support loss causation. The court found that Arslani only briefly...

