Teva Fights To Invalidate Bayer Patent Over Testosterone Drug

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 12, 2022, 7:52 PM GMT) -- Generic-drug maker Teva Pharmaceuticals is suing rival Bayer to invalidate its patent over a testosterone supplement, arguing that the injectable hormone treatment is not inventive or novel. Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. tells the High Court in a Dec. 22 claim just made public that a patent held by Bayer Schering Pharma AG is invalid and should not be enforced. The generic-drug maker argued that Bayer's patent over an injectable steroid product used to treat low testosterone levels is invalid because the drug already existed and the German firm's version contains no so-called inventive step. Drug firms must prove they applied...

