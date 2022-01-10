Lacoste Snaps At Retailer M&S Over Crocodile Goods

By Joanne Faulkner (January 10, 2022, 4:46 PM GMT) -- French clothing brand Lacoste has slapped Marks & Spencer with a lawsuit in London, accusing the high street chain of illegally selling clothes and homeware that copy its trademarked crocodile logo and design. Lacoste has accused the British retailer in a High Court claim of infringing seven of its U.K. trademarks covering clothing, accessories and bed linen. Lacoste says its brand was created by the well-known tennis player René Lacoste, who was nicknamed "the Crocodile," and that the reptile has always been associated with its goods. The court claim, which was recently made public, says that the use by M&S of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS