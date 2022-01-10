Building Company Rejects Axis Defense In Flood Repair Row

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 10, 2022, 5:05 PM GMT) -- A building refurbishment company has hit back at a Lloyd's of London underwriter that refused to indemnify it for construction losses linked to a block of flats in a London suburb, rebutting the underwriter's claim that the building firm breached its insurance contract. PVAD Ltd. urged the High Court in a reply filed Wednesday to reject an argument made by Axis Managing Agency Ltd. in its defense to PVAD's claim over its for losses from flooding in the Wimbledon project. Axis' defense — which argues that it is not liable because PVAD breached the insurance contract by outsourcing work to a...

