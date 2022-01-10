Pensions Regulator Told To Clarify Rules On Climate Breaches

By Martin Croucher (January 10, 2022, 1:16 PM GMT) -- The Pensions Regulator should clarify to what extent it will punish retirement funds for failing to fully comply with new regulations on reporting on the impact of climate change, a trade body for the sector has said. The Society of Pension Professionals said on Thursday that adherence within the industry to an extension of environmental reporting requirements was likely to have a "wide variance." The society issued its warning in response to a consultation launched by the Department for Work and Pensions, which closed on Thursday. The government wants to extend climate reporting regulations that were introduced in October for the...

