Interest Rate Change Shaves £72B From Pension Deficits

By Martin Croucher (January 10, 2022, 11:34 AM GMT) -- Pension schemes in Britain were £72 billion ($98 billion) better off in December because of the knock-on effect of the central bank's decision to raise interest rates, a retirement consultancy said on Monday. XPS Pensions Group said that the Bank of England's move to raise the base rate from 0.1% to 0.25% had reduced the aggregate deficit of defined benefit schemes from £381 billion to £309 billion by the end of the month. The BoE announced the rise on Dec. 16. The cut in the deficit was largely due to the increase in yields from sterling-linked government bonds, known as gilts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS