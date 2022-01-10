KPMG Admits FRC Was Misled As Carillion Tribunal Begins

By Richard Crump (January 10, 2022, 6:58 PM GMT) -- KPMG admitted Monday that the Financial Reporting Council was misled over the firm's audit of collapsed outsourcing giant Carillion and information technology company Regenersis, as a disciplinary tribunal over the Big Four accounting firm's conduct began in London. The accounting watchdog FRC told a disciplinary tribunal that KPMG and its past and present auditors misled its inspectors during routine reviews of the firm's 2016 audit of Carillion and 2014 audit of software company Regenersis. (iStock) The FRC told the tribunal that KPMG and its past and present auditors misled the watchdog's inspectors during routine reviews of the firm's 2016 audit of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS