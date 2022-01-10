Kirkland, Ropes & Gray Rep R1's $4B Cloudmed Buy

By McCord Pagan (January 10, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- Health care revenue management business R1 RCM Inc., guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said Monday that it has reached a deal to buy Ropes & Gray LLP-advised Cloudmed in an all-stock transaction valuing the health care provider payments recovery software company at $4.1 billion. Murray, Utah-based R1 said the tie-up with Atlanta-headquartered Cloudmed brings in a business that serves more than 400 of the largest health systems in the country, including 47 of the top 50 hospital systems. "This transaction accelerates our strategy to build the most scalable, flexible, and integrated platform for the revenue cycle and consumer engagement in...

