Locke Lord, Kirkland Rep $3B Navitas Midstream Buy

By Charlie Innis (January 10, 2022, 12:41 PM EST) -- North American energy producer Enterprise Products Partners LP, led by Locke Lord, said Monday it plans to snap up Texas natural gas company Navitas Midstream Partners, guided by Kirkland, for $3.25 billion from Warburg Pincus. The deal calls for an affiliate of Enterprise Products to pay $3.25 billion in cash for all of New York-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus' equity interests in Navitas Midstream Partners LLC, according to the announcement. Enterprise stands to gain about 1,750 miles of pipeline from the deal within the Midland Basin, an "economic and prolific" crude oil region that spans western Texas and southeastern New...

