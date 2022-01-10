Barclays Wins Bid To Recover $130M From Health Co. Exec

By Silvia Martelli (January 10, 2022, 5:39 PM GMT) -- A judge ruled on Monday that Barclays can enforce a $131.5 million judgment against the founder of a failed hospital operator embroiled in a fraud scandal, allowing the banking giant to recover losses created by the man's foreign exchange business. The High Court granted Barclay Bank PLC a summary judgment in its fight to recover money from Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, the founder of a major international conglomerate that fell apart in controversial circumstances, wiping out billions in value for shareholders. Judge Andrew Henshaw said that a $131.5 million judgment that Barclay holds against Shetty is enforceable in the English courts. The...

