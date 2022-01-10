Morgan Lewis Poaches Investment Team From Faegre Drinker

By Matt Perez (January 10, 2022, 1:54 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP on Monday announced the hiring of a four-attorney team from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP focused on private investment out of its Chicago office. Zeke Johnson and Brian Jacobson will move over to the firm as partners, while Patrick Lucke and Jessica Parsons join as associates. "The arrival of Zeke, Brian and their team augments the breadth of our market-leading global investment management team, while adding a significant link for our alternative investment, private fund and institutional investor clients," firm chair Jami McKeon said in a statement. "With Chicago cementing itself as a major financial center...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS