Zurich Ducks Coverage Of Philly Restaurants' COVID Losses

By Ganesh Setty (January 10, 2022, 6:39 PM EST) -- A Zurich unit will not have to cover the manager of more than a dozen Philadelphia-area restaurants because of a microorganism exclusion in its property insurance policy, a Pennsylvania federal court ruled. An insurer will not have to cover the manager of more than a dozen Philadelphia-area restaurants because of a microorganism exclusion in its property policy, a federal court ruled. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Judge Karen S. Marston wrote in her decision Friday that in addition to the lack of coverage for loss stemming from the spread of microorganisms, the restaurant management company's additional civil authority coverage can't kick in unless...

