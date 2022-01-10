Justices Won't Weigh Ruling That McGirt Isn't Retroactive

By Andrew Westney (January 10, 2022, 7:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a Choctaw Nation member's bid to overturn a ruling that the high court's McGirt decision doesn't apply retroactively to final convictions by Oklahoma state courts. The high court denied Clifton Merrill Parish's petition for certiorari in its order list Monday, leaving in place an Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals decision that restored his second-degree murder conviction. The Oklahoma court, known as the OCCA, ruled in August that a state judge didn't have the authority to vacate Parish's conviction for a slaying on the Choctaw Reservation, which became final in 2014. The...

