Gibson Dunn Adds Ex-EY GC As Co-Head Of New Practice

By Kevin Penton (January 10, 2022, 4:24 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has hired EY's former vice chair and general counsel as the co-chair of its new accounting firm advisory and defense practice, the law firm said Monday. Ron Hauben will serve as a senior counsel in New York, where he will be responsible for heading Gibson Dunn's legal services for its accounting clients, according to Monday's announcement. Hauben will work on matters such as corporate governance, crisis management, regulatory enforcement and litigation defense, using his more than 30 years of accounting profession experience dealing with compliance, litigation and regulatory issues, according to the firm. "I was drawn...

