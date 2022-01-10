FTC Official Joins Wilson Sonsini's Privacy, Security Practice

By Clarice Silber (January 10, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC has hired away the Federal Trade Commission associate director for privacy and identity protection to become a partner in its Washington, D.C.-based privacy and cybersecurity practice. Wilson Sonsini said Maneesha Mithal will work closely with three other privacy and cybersecurity partners at the firm who had worked with her at the FTC, including Lydia Parnes, the co-leader of the practice and a former director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection. Mithal told Law360 Pulse that her background working in government for so many years has allowed her to "work on some of the interesting issues...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS