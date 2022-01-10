Gov. Ignores Fishery Damage To Whales, Suit Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 10, 2022, 7:35 PM EST) -- An environmental group has sued the National Marine Fisheries Service in California federal court, accusing it of failing to protect humpback whales by turning a blind eye to commercial fisheries on the West Coast that endanger the whales when they get entangled in fishing gear. In a complaint filed Sunday, the Center for Biological Diversity claims that the service based its management of a commercial fishery on the flawed analysis of a 2020 biological opinion and that it has not issued regulation to protect humpback whales from pot fishery, a method that uses heavy-duty fishing lines attached to pots that reach...

