Health System's Virus Coverage Suit Sent Back To State Court

By Eli Flesch (January 10, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- One of the largest U.S. physician-owned health systems can take its pandemic coverage suit back to state court, a Texas federal judge ruled, saying the system properly included two Texas parties in its suit against a Liberty Mutual unit. U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez found Friday that Doctors Hospital at Renaissance had properly included a Texas-based insurance agency and agent in its suit against the Liberty Mutual unit, the Employers Insurance Co. of Wausau. Doctors Hospital at Renaissance is seeking up to $500 million in coverage from Employers Insurance under its policy for losses it sustained because of the pandemic, according...

