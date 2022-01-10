Republicans Slam Gensler For Limiting SEC Comment Periods

By Tom Zanki (January 10, 2022, 3:04 PM EST) -- Two congressional Republicans on Monday criticized U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler for pushing proposals under what they claim are rapid timetables, saying the public's opportunity to comment on complex matters is being curtailed. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., wrote a letter to Gensler claiming the SEC has recently proposed a raft of measures with "unreasonably short comment periods, which will harm the quality of public comment and may run afoul of the Administrative Procedure Act." The APA governs how federal agencies develop and issue regulations, including public comment requirements. Toomey and McHenry pointed out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS