NJ Legislature Passes Bill To Guarantee Right To Abortion

By Bill Wichert (January 10, 2022, 6:44 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Legislature on Monday passed a bill that would guarantee the right to an abortion under state law amid fears it could vanish on the federal level, with Democrats saying women should be able to make their own reproductive health decisions and Republicans decrying how babies are "killed in the womb." In respective votes of 23-15 and 46-22-8 following heated debates in both chambers, the Senate and the Assembly passed S.B. 49, known as the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, which would codify New Jersey Supreme Court rulings that recognized a woman's right to an abortion. Both houses are...

