Calif. Gov. Signs Order Barring COVID Test Price-Gouging

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 10, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that generally prohibits sellers of at-home COVID-19 test kits from increasing the price by more than 10% of what it cost on or before the discovery of the omicron variant in the state. California "is prepared to take strong action against price gouging, profiteering, and other unscrupulous business practices that threaten these vital interests, including the protection of public health and safety," according to Saturday's Executive Order N-2-22. California residents need access to COVID-19 at-home tests, the order said, to protect the public health and enable the continued operation of schools, businesses...

