DNC, Perkins Coie Duck High Court Review In Carter Page Suit

By Rachel Scharf (January 10, 2022, 1:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to review the Seventh Circuit's dismissal of a lawsuit alleging the Democratic National Committee hired Perkins Coie LLP to defame former Donald Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in what became known as the Steele dossier.

Former Donald Trump campaign adviser Carter Page had petitioned the Supreme Court to revive his defamation claims against the DNC and Perkins Coie LLP. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The justices denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed by Page, the one-time foreign policy adviser accused in the now largely discredited memo of colluding with Russian officials during Trump's 2016...

