NJ Senate Confirms 8 New Judges, Passes Judge Privacy Bill

By Nick Muscavage (January 10, 2022, 3:56 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Senate on Monday confirmed the nominations of seven new state Superior Court judges and one workers' compensation court judge. The Senate also unanimously passed a bill that will establish an office to handle requests to shield judges' home addresses in certain records. The bill, A.B. 6171, unanimously passed the Assembly on Dec. 20. The bill is intended to bolster Daniel's Law, which was named in honor of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas' son who was killed in a shooting at their home. The bill will now head to Gov. Phil Murphy's desk where he can sign it into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS