K&L Gates Hires Aviation Finance Specialist Atty

By Irene Madongo (January 24, 2022, 4:18 PM GMT) -- Law firm K&L Gates LLP has hired Watson Farley & Williams partner Pete O'Hare, a move it said will strengthen its global aviation finance business. O'Hare, who joined the practice's London team as a partner on Jan. 10, advises financial institutions and operators in the aviation sector, K&L Gates said. He is also experienced in advising clients on high-profile deals, repossessions, and large portfolio and warehouse financing transactions. Tony Griffiths, K&L Gates' managing partner for Europe and the Middle East, said O'Hare's addition to the business is a "significant step" in the development of its coverage of global aviation finance. "In particular, his relationships...

