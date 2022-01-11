Proskauer Lures Back M&A Specialist To Its LA Office

By James Mills (January 11, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- Proskauer Rose LLP has lured a mergers and acquisitions expert back to its Los Angeles office four years after he left. Chris Ahn has rejoined the firm as a partner after serving as general counsel at apparel, furniture and lifestyle brand James Perse, a Proskauer spokesperson announced Monday. Ahn represents clients in M&A, debt and equity securities, joint ventures and corporate governance. "My time in-house at James Perse was invaluable, and I learned a tremendous amount about what it takes to build and sustain an elite, high-profile business," Ahn told Law360 in an email. "However, while I enjoyed being in-house, I...

