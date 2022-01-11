K&S Adds Former DOJ Litigator To Health Care Practice

By Jack Rodgers (January 11, 2022, 11:26 AM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP has added a partner with government litigation experience to its health care practice in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Monday. Tamra Moore joins King & Spalding after 2½ years as a corporate counsel at Northrop Grumman, an aerospace and defense company, according to her LinkedIn profile. Before that, Moore handled health care and life sciences litigation at the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division. Mark Polston, who co-leads the firm's health care team, said in a statement that Moore's experience working with federal statutory and regulatory compliance would be integral to the group's practice. "In my role...

