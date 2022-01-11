Jackson Lewis Adds Ex-Lewis Brisbois Atty To New Office

By Rachel Rippetoe (January 11, 2022, 12:39 PM EST) -- Employment firm Jackson Lewis PC snagged a principal from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP to join the firm's new Riverside, California, office. Kevin M. Erwin is a veteran employment attorney who has experience with class actions and Private Attorney General Act actions. "Kevin is a talented employment attorney who understands the needs of clients in various industries, and his experience in class and PAGA actions compliments our growing office," Jackson Lewis' Riverside office managing principal Nicole M. Shaffer said in a statement last month. "Adding Kevin to our roster of attorneys strengthens our ability to meet our clients' needs in...

