Developers Must Fix Cladding Or Face Lawsuits, Gov't Warns

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 11, 2022, 2:20 PM GMT) -- The government has warned property developers that it will force them to foot a bill of up to £4 billion ($5.4 billion) to get rid of unsafe cladding as it seeks to prevent another disaster like the Grenfell Tower fire. Michael Gove, Secretary for Leveling Up, said on Monday that all property developers must agree to a fully-funded "plan of action" by the end of March to fix any unsafe or combustible cladding in buildings they constructed. "It is neither fair nor decent that innocent leaseholders, many of whom have worked hard and made sacrifices to get a foot on the housing ladder,...

