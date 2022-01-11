Financial Cos. Must Address Climate Risk As Regulations Near

By Bao Nguyen and Vartan Shadarevian (January 11, 2022, 1:18 PM EST) -- In a November 2021 address to the headquarters of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the acting comptroller, Michael Hsu, stated a desire to "move the climate conversation from the offices of scientists, policymakers, and regulators to bank boardrooms," laying out climate risk questions every bank board should be asking of themselves. The remarks are a sign of the Biden administration's increased focus on climate change, which has made it a top priority across the government, and that U.S. financial regulators are now taking steps to translate broad policy priorities into concrete policies and initiatives. From their public pronouncements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS