LAPD Workers' COVID-19 Vax Mandate Challenge Tossed

By Hannah Albarazi (January 10, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday permanently tossed the lion's share of claims brought by Los Angeles Police Department employees challenging the city's mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for city workers and weekly testing for exempted employees, leaving the door open for them to amend their religious discrimination claims. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner nixed with prejudice the bulk of the workers' claims — challenging the city's August 2021 ordinance requiring roughly 12,200 city employees to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus — stating in his order Friday that "the U.S. Supreme Court has long rejected a fundamental right to refuse...

