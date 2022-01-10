NHL Hit With New Retaliation Suit From Ex-Tampa Officials

By Rachel Scharf (January 10, 2022, 5:48 PM EST) -- Two former Tampa Bay Lightning off-ice officials alleged Monday that they were fired for reporting a supervisor's racist comments, slapping the National Hockey League with a new Florida federal court lawsuit months after the league settled a related claim. Two ex-officials say the National Hockey League fired them after they raised concerns about another official's racist behavior. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) David Walkowiak and James C. Watkins say NHL staffers for years ignored complaints that Amalie Arena's scoring system manager used the N-word and made derogatory comments about Black players and employees over the radio system shared by the behind-the-scenes crew. According to...

