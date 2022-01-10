Calif. Gov. Earmarks $891M For More Courts, Remote Access

By Hailey Konnath (January 10, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday unveiled his proposed $286 billion spending plan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, setting aside $890.6 million in new funding for more judges and courthouses as well as for increased remote access to courtroom proceedings in the Golden State. Specifically, the budget provides for 23 new trial court judgeships and five new courthouse projects. It also includes funding to modernize the state judicial branch's technology and create a publicly accessible audio stream for every courthouse in California, according to Newsom's budget summary. All told, the judicial branch would receive $4.9 billion in the upcoming fiscal year,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS