PR's Oversight Board Says Unions Still Lack Standing To Sue

By Leslie Pappas (January 10, 2022, 7:43 PM EST) -- A handful of labor unions and nonprofit organizations have no standing to revive their lawsuit seeking to disband Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight and Management Board, the board said Monday in a filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. The district court in Puerto Rico correctly dismissed the case in its entirety for lack of standing, the board continued, and the labor unions and nonprofits now appealing the decision have raised no new arguments to validate their case. "Appellants were unable to identify any concrete and particularized harm they had suffered as a result of the board's actions...

