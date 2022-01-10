Ex-Amazon Worker's Disability Suit Meets End At 6th Circ.

By Hailey Konnath (January 10, 2022, 11:28 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday held that Amazon didn't violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by firing a worker with Crohn's disease, agreeing with a Kentucky federal court that there's no evidence to support his contention that his health condition was the reason for his termination. The three-judge panel said in its decision that Nicholas Stover failed to request a reasonable accommodation for his health condition. Additionally, he never provided Amazon with supporting material demonstrating the nature of his request for accommodation, even after the company explicitly asked for it, the panel said. "His initial requests — proposals like 'more breaks'...

