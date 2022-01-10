EZCorp Shareholder Says $16M Board Stock Awards Improper

By Katie Buehler (January 10, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- Board members of Austin, Texas-based pawn shop operator EZCorp Inc. oversaw the unauthorized distribution of more than $16 million worth of company shares since its stock plan expired in May 2020, a shareholder alleged in a suit filed on behalf of the company in Delaware Chancery Court. In a complaint filed Monday, shareholder Jerry Edelman accused a group of 21 current and former board of directors and EZCorp executive employees of unlawfully granting themselves and others more than 2.7 million shares of the company between May 2020 and October 2021. EZCorp's stockholder-approved equity compensation plan, which allowed the board to award...

