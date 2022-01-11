Suspended Pa. Atty Charged With $240K Client Fraud

By James Boyle (January 11, 2022, 3:40 PM EST) -- A central Pennsylvania attorney accused of misappropriating more than $240,000 of client funds faces a federal charge months before he completes a three-year suspension of his license for similar actions. John William Eddy, 39, of Uniontown has been charged in Pennsylvania federal court with a felony count of wire fraud. A statement from the U.S. attorney's office said Eddy misappropriated about $242,975 of client funds between 2016 and 2020. Additional court filings indicate Eddy has agreed to plead guilty. He has not appeared before a judge to make the plea. Eddy, who was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar in 2018, has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS