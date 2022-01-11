Boston Hospital Workers Urge 1st Circ. To Block Vax Mandate

By Chris Villani (January 11, 2022, 11:12 AM EST) -- Massachusetts hospital workers fired for defying a COVID-19 vaccine mandate told the First Circuit on Monday their employer should have the legal burden of showing why it can't accommodate their religious and health concerns. The workers took their fight against Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital, and other sister facilities to the appellate court after a federal judge denied their request to block a vaccine mandate that led to many of them being let go. "Plaintiffs' choice between feeding their families or forsaking their religious beliefs and/or putting themselves in danger physically or mentally is one that no American...

