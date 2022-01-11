Nvidia Tells CMA Arm Will Get Weaker Without Merger

By Bryan Koenig (January 11, 2022, 8:34 PM EST) -- Nvidia is defending its planned $40 billion purchase of Arm to U.K. competition authorities, arguing that the deal is a "once-in-a-generation" chance to expand Arm, which would be far less effective as a competitor if forced to stand alone. In a response publicized Monday to the November decision by the Competition and Markets Authority to submit the deal to a more in-depth Phase 2 probe, Nvidia Corp. and Arm Ltd. argued the real danger to competition would be in blocking the transaction. The deal is already being challenged by U.S. antitrust authorities, who've raised similar concerns that the acquisition risks stifling...

